Estadão Content
07/18/2024 – 20:06

The Joint Information Reassessment Commission (CMRI), responsible for classifying government information as confidential, denied a request for access to a document from the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira. The certificate, which has been under seal for 100 years, informs whether the minister has relatives up to the third degree who may have interests that conflict with his government activities.

Any person, whether politician or technician, who assumes the leadership of a department is required to inform if they have any family member, even if distant, whose activities may generate conflicts of interest with the work of the minister. This documentation is called a Declaration of Conflict of Interest (DCI).

The DCI also details the minister’s occupation, income and assets up to one year before taking office. In other words, it is a comprehensive report of everything the new incumbent has or has done that could interfere with his or her political work. This statement, for example, details the “assets and economic activities” that were not detailed in the new incumbent’s income tax return – as an individual.

In response to a request made by the UOL portal under the Access to Information Law (LAI), CMRI claimed that the personal data contained in the DCI are restricted. This is because “they refer to aspects of the holder’s private life and intimacy and, therefore, cannot be published, regardless of the classification of the information and for a maximum period of 100 (one hundred) years, counting from the date of production”, according to the denial sent on July 5.

This is the third time that the request for access to the document has been denied. This time, it is final, and there is no room for appeal. During the 2022 election campaign, then-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for imposing 100 years of secrecy on matters of personal or public interest of high-ranking government officials, such as the participation of ministers in political events or the presence of the president’s family members in the palaces of the Republic.

Despite the promises, the PT member has repeated Bolsonaro in a series of cases in which he decreed that the civilian population should not have access to government information.

The denial is signed by members of the CMRI such as the ombudsman of the Ministry of Finance, Carlos Araújo, the deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights, Caroline Dias dos Reis; the chief of staff of the Attorney General of the Union, Leila de Morais; the deputy executive secretary of the Civil House, Pedro Helena Machado; the head of the Internal Control advisory of the Ministry of Justice, Ronaldo Nogueira, among others.