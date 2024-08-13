The idea was presented by Celso Amorim as a sort of second round between Maduro and González; it should be discussed with Colombia and Mexico

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is discussing with members of the government the possibility of suggesting holding new presidential elections in Venezuela as a way of resolving the impasse over the result of the July 28 election. The idea was taken to the PT member by the special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, still on an informal basis.

The proposal is to hold a sort of 2nd round between President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) and the opposition Edmundo Gonzalez (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right). The CNE (National Electoral Council), controlled by the government, confirmed the victory of the Chavista, but the opposition alleges fraud and says it was the winner of the elections.

According to Lula’s advisors, a new election in the neighboring country would depend on the expansion of the participation of international organizations and foreign observers. Amnesty for the current members of the Chavista government and the possible suspension of sanctions by the United States and the European Union would also be negotiated.

There are doubts, however, as to whether either Maduro or González would accept holding the new election, since both claim to have been winners.

The possibility of new elections in Venezuela is expected to be one of the topics of the conversation that Lula still intends to have this week with the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (National Regeneration Movement, left), and Colombia, Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, left). The meeting, which was held by telephone, was not held due to inconsistencies in agendas and internal discussions in each country.

Officially, the Brazilian diplomatic position is still to pressure Maduro to release the ballot papers, the so-called electoral records, with disaggregated data. However, 15 days after the elections, the Brazilian government has already admitted that the strategy is unlikely to have any effect. Even so, it is likely to maintain it for now.

Lula criticized Maduro’s position during the ministerial meeting held on Thursday (8 August 2024). He said that if the Venezuelan does not prove that he was in fact the winner of the election, he will not be able to complain about being called a dictator by other countries.