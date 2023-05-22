Brazil conveyed its dissatisfaction to the Spanish embassy about acts of racism against the player; demanded concrete actions

The Brazilian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, maintained telephone contact with the Spanish ambassador to Brazil, María​ del Mar Fernández-Palacios​, after yet another case of racism against striker Vinicius Jr. The ambassador’s summons to provide clarifications did not materialize because she is away from Brasília, on vacation. Brazil conveyed its dissatisfaction with the situation and the expectation that the authorities would take measures in the face of the recurrence of racist attacks. In addition, the government published a note signed by 5 ministries and said it will trigger the Spanish Public Ministry to investigate La Liga, the 1st division of the Spanish football championship.