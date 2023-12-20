Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/12/2023 – 13:05

Approval for the government of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva fell six percentage points since the beginning of the current term and reached the lowest rate recorded, according to the research institute PoderData. In January, approval was 52%, but fell to 46% in the survey carried out between the 16th and 18th of this month.

According to PoderData, the disapproval rate for the PT government rose five points, from 39% to 44%. 10% said they don't know. This is the institute's fifth survey since the beginning of this year.

Compared to the results of the last survey, released in September, the fluctuation in Lula's approval is 2% downwards, falling within the margin of error. In the same period, disapproval also fluctuated 1% downwards. However, the variation during the year shows unfavorable results for the PT government.

2,500 telephone interviews were carried out in 244 municipalities in the 27 units of the federation. According to PoderData, the survey's margin of error is two points with a 95% confidence interval. The survey took into account the proportion between age, sex, income, education and geographic location.

According to the survey data, President Lula lost support among groups that guaranteed the PT member's advantage over former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 elections. The approval rating fell among women and the poorest, those who receive up to two minimum wages and those who are unemployed.

The president has the highest approval among young people, who are between 16 and 24 years old, and older people, aged 60 and over, with 55% and 56%, respectively. The lowest approval rate is among those aged between 25 and 44.