O president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will announce this Friday (10.Mar.2023), at 3 pm, two new measures by its government in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace. Are they:

Adjustment of school meals – increase in transfers in the Pnae (National School Feeding Program) to the States; It is

Hands-on Platform – the program will map the works to be resumed in the areas of health, education, sports and culture; Minha Casa, Minha Vida units will have priority.

Lula met on Thursday (9.Mar.2023) with ministers Camilo Santana (Education) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil) to discuss both measures.

SCHOOL LUNCH

The program provides for transfers of federal resources to states and municipalities, based on the number of students in each network. With the readjustment for school lunches, the Pnae budget will be increased from R$ 3.96 billion to R$ 5.57 billion.

Frozen for 6 years, the budget had been readjusted for the last time in the government of Michel Temer (PMDB). The increase should be between 28% and 39%, depending on the school stage: currently, the resources transferred daily vary from R$ 0.32 (for each youth and adult education student) to R$ 2.00 (for schools full-time high school).

The ranges between these amounts are: primary and secondary education (R$ 0.36), pre-school (R$ 0.53), specialized educational assistance after school hours (R$ 0.53), indigenous and quilombola schools (R$ 0.64), kindergartens (R$ 1.07) and full-time education (R$ 1.07).

GET TO WORK

There will also be the launch of the Mãos à Obra platform, which will map the set of works that are paralyzed in the country. Local managers will be responsible for feeding the database. Priorities are Health, Education, Sports, Culture equipment, in addition to housing units from Minha Casa, Minha Vida. Parents will have until April 10, 2023 to enter the information.

Before the official announcements, Lula will speak at 9 am with ministers from the economic and infrastructure areas: Rui Costa (Civil House), Fernando Haddad (Farm), Renan Filho (Transport), Márcio França (Ports and Airports), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Simone Tebet (Planning), Juscelino Filho (Communications), Waldez Goes (Integration and Regional Development), Jader Filho (Cities), Márcio Macedo (General secretary), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), and Paulo Pimenta (If with).

BENEFITS

The petista has already announced or signed 8 benefits since the beginning of the new term. On average, it presents a new measurement every 7.6 days. They are campaign promises and other actions with popular appeal.

