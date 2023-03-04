Writer Eric Nepomuceno will head the office in Rio, and former deputy José Américo, in São Paulo

the minister Paulo Pimentafrom the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, announced this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) 2 more names to compose the new management of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação).

The journalist, writer and translator Eric Nepomuceno, 74 years old, will take over the company’s superintendence in Rio de Janeiro, while the journalist and former São Paulo state deputy jose americo (PT–SP), 69 years old, will lead the EBC superintendence in São Paulo.

“Eric Nepomuceno will be the superintendent of EBC in RJ. José Américo will be the superintendent in São Paulo. Hélio Doyle the President of the EBC. This is the team chosen by me and Lula to coordinate and recover public and governmental communication in Brazil”posted Pimenta on his profile on social networks.

NEW MANAGEMENT

Journalist Hélio Doyle was named CEO of EBC last month. Doyle took over after the transition period of journalist Kariane Costa, employee representative on the company’s Board of Directors since 2021.

Other names already announced by the government include screenwriter Antonia Pellegrino, who will be the company’s content director, and journalist Flávia Filipini, director of the government’s communication area. Journalist Nicole Briones was announced superintendent of Social Networks, and Jean Lima, general director of EBC.

The information is from Brazil Agency.