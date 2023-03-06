The evaluation around the president is that he was elected without fat to burn and needs to avoid losing popularity.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed or announced 8 benefits in the first months of government. On average, it represents a measurement every 7.6 days.

They are campaign promises and other actions with popular appeal. The head of the Executive and his surroundings believe that Lula was elected in 2022 with a very narrow margin and, therefore, has no fat to burn. The order is to avoid political attrition as much as possible.

Lula had 50.9% of the valid votes. Any loss of popularity is unwelcome. Search PowerDate released on February 1 showed that the PT’s approval was at 52%, close to the percentage of votes he had in the election.

The most recent of these announcements was on Thursday (2.Mar.2023). Lula disclosed the format of the new Bolsa Família, which will replace the Auxílio Brasil, created during the administration of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Here are the measurements:

fuels (Jan 1st) – extension of fuel exemption, which was partially reversed in the cases of gasoline and ethanol on February 28th;

Emergency measures such as those aimed at the north coast of São Paulo, destroyed after historic rains, were not computed. Reinforcements in public services also did not enter the account.

The president has at least 3 more announcements triggered that can be made in the week that begins: increase in federal transfers for school lunches, resumption of the Food Acquisition Program and Desenrola, a program aimed at renegotiating debts.

