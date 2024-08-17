Landless Workers’ Movement wants debt renegotiation and easier access to credit in public banks

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the National Directorate of the MST (Landless Workers’ Movement) this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) to discuss agrarian reform in Brazil.

During the meeting, held at Granja do Torto, in Brasília, leaders of the social movement called for the renegotiation of debts for family farming, the debureaucratization of credit for public banks and the settlement of 65,000 families.

According to the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paul Teixeira (PT-SP), Lula ordered Banco do Brasil and the Ministry of Finance to prepare studies to evaluate the creation of a Unroll focused on rural issues, in addition to resources and credit for housing and land purchases.

Lula also promised to form a committee to evaluate the proposals within 40 days. The group will be made up of members from the Ministries of Agrarian Development, Agriculture and Livestock, SNAS (National Secretariat for Social Welfare), INCRA (Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform) and CONAB (National Supply Company).

RIO GRANDE DO SUL

Lula and MST leaders also discussed the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, where many settlements were affected by the floods.

According to Ceres Hadich, member of the MST National Directorate, cooperative structures, agro-industries, and organized production lines and chains, such as fruit and vegetables and rice, need to be revitalized.

“There was a commitment from the government to accelerate this and walk hand in hand”said Ceres.