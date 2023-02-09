Celina Leão points out failures of the GSI and other bodies and regrets that only the DF is held accountable

The interim governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), said that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also made mistakes in the actions of the 8th of January, although the blame fell on the government of the Federal District, responsible for the security of Praça dos Três Poderes.

“All the burden came to us [do DF]. [Mas] You have glitches in the GSI [Gabinete de Segurança Institucional] from the palace [do Planalto]. You have failures in multiple places. Failures of the intelligence of other Powers, understand? So it didn’t just happen to us, it happened across the board. But the one who was most penalized was certainly the DF government.”, he said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo Published this Thursday (9.Feb.2023).

The governor stated that, “even with all the vandalism and the breakdown that happened”, it was the Military Police of the Federal District who restored order in the area and regained control of the buildings.

“It was not the Army that returned. It was the Military Police of the DF, with all the difficulty, with all the blackout that happened in public safety”, he stated.

Celina came out in defense of the removed governor, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), which, according to her, “was misinformed throughout the process”. He assessed that Ibaneis acted in a “good faith” when calling Anderson Torres to be Secretary of Security.

The governor, who supported the re-election of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said he found the association of voters of the former president with the invasion of Powers to be wrong. “You [imprensa] have to attack the extremes. People who voted for Bolsonaro, at least those who voted for DF, do not agree with what happened“, he said.

She also said that she does not think it is feasible to create a National Guard for the security of Brasília. The initiative is part of the so-called “democracy package” proposed by the team of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino.

“Do you know how long a military police officer of mine stays to train, to go to the streets? One year. The one who manages to give a prompt response to the problems we are experiencing is the Military Police of the DF, which will have a specific battalion”, said Celina.

“We gave this solution in the 1st week [após os atos]”, he spoke. “No [somos contra a Guarda Nacional] out of fear or because they think it is an invasion of competence. It is a project that may seem positive, but the Military Police will have to continue providing the solution here.”, he completed.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on January 8, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On the morning of January 8, 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.