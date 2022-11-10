Message already appeared during PT’s presidential campaign; see phrases adopted by previous administrations
the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), adopted in the transition of government the slogan “Brazil of the Future”🇧🇷 The message already appeared during the electoral campaign, as in a live with the presence of supporters, on October 25, 2022.
The logo brings the colors of the Brazilian flag – green, yellow and blue.
On Sunday (6.Nov.2022), Lula mentioned the new slogan in his page on Facebook🇧🇷
In his 1st visit to the Planalto Palace, from 2003 to 2010, Lula used the expression “Brazil a country of all”🇧🇷
Read below the slogans used by the current government and previous administrations:
- Bolsonaro government (2019-2022): “Beloved Homeland, Brazil”🇧🇷
- Temer government (2016-2018): “Federal Government: Order and Progress”🇧🇷
- Dilma 2 government (2015-2016): “Brazil, Educating Homeland”🇧🇷
- Dilma 1 government (2011-2014): “Brazil, a rich country is a country without poverty”🇧🇷
- Lula government (2003-2010): “Brazil a country of all”🇧🇷
- FHC government (1995-2002): “Federal government, working all over Brazil”🇧🇷
- Itamar Franco government (1992-1994): “Brazil, union of all”🇧🇷
- Collor government (1990-1992): “Government of Brazil”.
