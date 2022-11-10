Message already appeared during PT’s presidential campaign; see phrases adopted by previous administrations

the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), adopted in the transition of government the slogan “Brazil of the Future”🇧🇷 The message already appeared during the electoral campaign, as in a live with the presence of supporters, on October 25, 2022.

The logo brings the colors of the Brazilian flag – green, yellow and blue.

On Sunday (6.Nov.2022), Lula mentioned the new slogan in his page on Facebook🇧🇷

In his 1st visit to the Planalto Palace, from 2003 to 2010, Lula used the expression “Brazil a country of all”🇧🇷

Read below the slogans used by the current government and previous administrations: