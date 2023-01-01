Sworn in as the 39th President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived at the Planalto Palace around 4:50 pm this Sunday (1st).

+ Lula says he will revoke “stupidity called spending cap”, but promises responsibility

Lula went up the Planalto ramp accompanied by the first lady, Janja da Silva, vice president Geraldo Alckmin, Lu Alckmin, the dog Resistência, adopted by Lula and Janja, and by citizens invited to represent the diversity of the population.

At Planalto, Lula received the presidential sash from a black woman and greetings from representatives of the Brazilian population.