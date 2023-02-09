President boards to meet with Joe Biden; on social networks, PT wished “good job” to vice president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) left for the United States this Thursday (9.Feb.2023), where he will meet with the US president, Joe Biden. With the absence of the PT, the Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), assumes for the 2nd time the head of the Executive on an interim basis.

In your profile on twitterLula wished “good job” to vice. “Departing for the US to meet President Biden. Until my return on Saturday, Geraldo Alckmin will remain president. Good job”, published the PT.

Lula shared a video in which he greets Alckmin before boarding. Watch (17s):

Graduated in medicine, Alckmin, 70 years old, was mayor and councilor of his city, Pindamonhangaba (SP). Afterwards, he was state and federal deputy and vice-governor of the State of São Paulo. His most outstanding position, however, was in the government of São Paulo.

His alliance with Lula marked the birth of the so-called “broad front”. The two have always been on opposite sides of politics and, in 2006, they were the protagonists of one of the elections with the tightest result in history since redemocratization.

Alckmin also assumed the Presidency from January 22 to 25, in the 1st international tour of the 3rd Lula government, when the PT member visited Argentina and Uruguay.



Richard Stuckert Lula’s deputy, Alckmin also accumulates the position of Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services

TRIP TO USA

Lula arrives in the US with the mission of reestablishing Brazil’s relationship with the Joe Biden government and raising an economic agenda with the North Americans that includes the climate discussion and the strengthening of bilateral trade. Human rights issues should also be on the agenda.

The 2 countries also intend to emphasize the speech in defense of democracy. Both went through a similar situation of attack by right-wing extremists on seats of Powers. Publicly, this will be one of the main issues between Brazil and the United States.

Short and with few commitments scheduled, Lula’s trip was classified by the Itamaraty as of a political nature. “The main element to highlight of this visit is its political character, the symbology of taking place right at the beginning of President Lula’s term”said Michel Arslanian Neto, secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lula said he wanted to build partnership and growth relations with the US.