President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will leave for Europe again on the 4th of May, this time bound for London, the capital of the United Kingdom. It will accompany the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. According to the Planalto Palace, the visit to England also includes a bilateral meeting between Lula and the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who is the head of government of the United Kingdom (the head of state is the king himself). This meeting should be held on the 5th. The coronation, which will bring together dozens of heads of state, will take place on the 6th of May.

Now 74, Charles automatically became king on September 8 last year, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for 70 years in the longest reign on the British throne. In March, Lula and Charles talked by phonefocusing on questions about the environment, which has been a historical agenda for the monarch.

As it is a state event, funded by the British government, the coronation involves inviting foreign leaders, mainly from Commonwealth countries, an association of 56 countries, almost all of which were part of the British Empire. The organization process also usually takes months. In this case, there are almost eight months of preparation.

Of the Commonwealth countries, 14 maintain the monarch of the United Kingdom as head of state: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. Barbados had Queen Elisabeth as its head of state until last November, when it broke with the British monarchy and became a republic.

King Charles III will be the 40th monarch to receive the crown at Westminster Abbey, in a religious ceremony that has been held for over 900 years and which began to follow the rituals of the Anglican Church after its creation by King Henry VIII in 1534 Before reading the oath, the new king will be anointed with aromatic oils, in a ceremony that involves songs and readings.

