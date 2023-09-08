Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 19:58

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) carried out official appointments this Thursday, the 7th, without going to Rio Grande do Sul, where the passage of a cyclone left at least 41 dead.

This afternoon, Lula started his trip to India, where he is participating in the meeting of the G-20, a group of the 20 largest economies in the world. Earlier, the president was at the September 7 parade in Brasilia, in celebration of Brazil’s independence. Lula’s absence in Rio Grande do Sul led to questions on social media.

The federal government sent ministers Waldez Góes, for Integration and Regional Development, to the State; and Paulo Pimenta, from the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat (Secom). In a publication on the “X” network, formerly Twitter, Lula stated that Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Defense Minister José Múcio, are ready to go personally to the State if necessary.

At the G-20, Lula will participate in three panels. The climate crisis is one of the topics that the president will address at the summit. According to experts, global warming will make extreme events more frequent and extreme. The cyclones in southern Brazil, as well as the storms that hit several Brazilian regions, are examples of these changes.

On Wednesday, the 6th, Lula called the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), to make the federal government available to face the crisis. In a publication in “X”, the PT said that Góes and Pimenta would fly over the place and regretted the losses.

The Federal Executive did not inform if other ministers will go to Rio Grande do Sul. The vice-presidency also did not answer if Alckmin, acting president, will visit the place.

The Ministry of Integration and Regional Development recognized a state of public calamity in 79 cities in the state. The act facilitates the transfer of resources to meet the crisis. According to the folder, from now on, managers can request emergency resources and funds to rebuild the destroyed area.

“President Lula assured us that there will be no lack of resources for any municipality that is going through or has gone through any disaster and I reaffirm that here, without having the slightest doubt”, said Minister Waldez Góes, in a note.

This Thursday morning, Lula participated in a civic parade in celebration of September 7th. “Happy to watch a parade on the 7th of September as beautiful as the one today. Show of democracy, sovereignty and unity. Happy Independence Day to all. Long live Brazil”, he said on the networks.

Bolsonaro was criticized for riding a jet-ski after a storm in Bahia

In 2021, former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took a vacation amid the floods that plagued Bahia. At the time, Bolsonaro took advantage of the seven-day break in São Francisco do Sul, Santa Catarina, when he rode a jet-ski and went to an amusement park. In the Northeast State, 25 people had already died because of the environmental disaster.