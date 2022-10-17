Lula goes to debate with brooch against child sexual exploitation

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) used this Sunday (16.Oct.2022) during the debate of the band a brooch with the symbol of the national campaign against child sexual violence.

The object was in the shape of a flower, with yellow petals and an orange core, and the campaign slogan: “Make it beautiful, protect our children and adolescents”.

The gesture comes one day after the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be criticized for saying that “painted a mood” when he saw Venezuelan girls during a motorcycle ride in São Sebastião (DF). He made the statement during an interview with the channel’s podcast Red-Black Paparazzoon Friday (14.Oct.2022).



Reproduction/Ricardo Stuckert – Oct.16, 2022 Brooch that Lula used in the debate

Upon arriving at the station, Bolsonaro said that the accusation of involvement with pedophilia was “nasty” and who lived the “worst 24 hours“ of your life. He said he used the term “painted the weather” to refer to an opportunity for conversation with Venezuelan women. Asked what he meant when he said that minors were going “earn a living”the president dodged and said that people should “Draw your own conclusions”.

WHAT DOES BOLSONARO SAY?

In the early hours of this Sunday (Oct 16), Bolsonaro broadcast live on Facebook to talk about the statement to the podcast.

According to the president, he only showed “indignation” with the situation of Venezuelans. Bolsonaro said that the PT “exceeded all limits” to “cut out pieces” from video to “distort” and imply that he was “behind program”.

“In 2020, I did a live from inside the house of some Venezuelan girls – there must have been 12, 13, 14 girls. The signal was picked up by ‘TV CNN’ and broadcast live”, Bolsonaro said. “What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had run away from their country, had run away from hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands across Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília.“, continued.

In Brazil, Article 218-B of the Penal Code specifies the crime of “favoring prostitution or any other form of sexual exploitation of children or adolescents or vulnerable persons”, under penalty of imprisonment for at least 2 years.

In the interview with podcastBolsonaro says that the moment of the meeting with Venezuelans is recorded on his social networks, when he made a live broadcast of the tour in the region.

in your profile at Facebookthe president shared a video on April 10, 2021 alongside Venezuelan women.

DEBATE

This was the first time that a debate brought together only Lula and Bolsonaro. This explains, along with the narrowing of the campaign, the program having had a more aggressive tone than the previous ones.

The other events already held during this campaign were in the 1st round. The electoral law requires radio and TV stations to invite candidates from all parties that have elected at least 5 congressmen. This reduces the focus on those who contest the election for real and gives stage to candidates without representation, such as Father Kelmon (PTB).

Jair Bolsonaro arrived on the defensive. Upon arriving at the studio, before anyone could ask, he stated that he is a victim of “an infamous, sordid accusation of pedophilia”. He said the previous 24 hours had been the most “terrible” of your life.

Bolsonaro said there was “painted a climate” with underage Venezuelan girls. The phrase was used by Lulas to wear down the opponent on the eve and on the day of the debate. The president managed to get the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to forbid the use of the —and cited the court victory in the quick interview before the debate.

From Satanism to Pedophilia

On the eve of this Sunday’s debate, Bolsonaro’s campaign team was concerned with reversing the negative reaction of the president’s speech about underage Venezuelan girls.

he told podcast Red-Black Paparazzo on the 6th fair that “painted a mood” when meeting the girls in 2021. The opposition used speech as ammunition on social media and the terms “pedophile Bolsonaro” and “painted a mood” were among the most commented topics in Brazil on Twitter. the campaign of Lula used the case in his TV advertisement.

Allies said that Bolsonaro is the victim of a distortion of his speech. The president made a live for defend and criticize the PT. He also asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to remove the excerpt from the PT electoral propaganda.

The first two weeks of the campaign for the 2nd round saw an upsurge in attacks between Lula and Bolsonaro. They try to increase the rejection of each other by the electorate.

Video released by supporters of the president, such as the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), associate PT with Satanism.

Lula’s campaign put on TV a piece that associates the opponent with cannibalism. Bolsonaro, in turn, accused PT of encouraging abortion.

The current president and his allies link the political dispute to a “spiritual battle” is “Fight of good against evil”. Moral themes are important to mobilize the religious public, especially evangelicals.

The intention of Lula’s campaign was to keep the electoral campaign discussions on economic and social issues. The assessment was that Bolsonaro would take advantage whenever the debate left these topics.

The support obtained in the 1st round by the current president, however, was greater than the PT members had expected. This led them to change strategy and also dispute the moral agenda.

READ THE DEBATE RULES

This Sunday’s debate is mediated by journalists Adriana Araújo and Eduardo Oinegue, from Bandeirantes GroupLeão Serva, director of journalism at TV Culturaand Fabíola Cidral, from the portal wow. The program is broadcast by TV Bandeirantes, BandNews FM, Rádio Bandeirantes, BandNews TVapplication bandplay, TV Culture, CNN Braziland not YouTube. It will have 3 blocks.

Here’s how each block was split:

1st block – each candidate answers the same question asked by the mediator. Then there is direct confrontation. Each one has 15 minutes to manage between questions, answers, replies and rejoinders;

2nd block – 4 journalists from the vehicles that are part of the “pool” ask questions to candidates, who have up to 1 minute and 30 seconds to answer;

3rd block – each candidate answers the same question asked by a journalist who is part of the “pool” . Then, a new round of direct confrontation between the 2 candidates. Each one has 15 minutes to manage between questions, answers, replies and rejoinders. Each candidate also has 1 minute and 30 seconds for closing remarks.

1st TURN DEBATES

O 1st date among the presidential candidates was held on August 28, 2022, organized by a pool of media vehicles composed of TV Bandeirantes, TV Cultura, UOL and Folha de S.Paulo.

Participated in the debate: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe d’Avila(New) and Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union).

Here are some of the highlights of the 1st meeting:

Bolsonaro X women – the women’s agenda you made a good impression after the president called journalist Vera Magalhães, who asked the Chief Executive about vaccines, a “shame on journalism”. She also said that the professional had some “passion for him”. Ciro, Tebet and Soraya came to Vera’s defense;

“chutchuca” – when defending Tebet, Soraya Thronicke accused Bolsonaro to be “chutchuca with men” and “tiger with women” ;

Petrobras – in the 1st interaction between Bolsonaro and Lula, the current president accused the PT to leave a debt of R$ 900 billion in the state company; Lula reacted and said that the data cited by his opponent was “liar” ;

Supreme – without mentioning names of ministers, Bolsonaro declared what is there “judicial activism” in the performance of the STF;

Brazil aid – Lula and Bolsonaro were accused lying about maintaining the R$ 600 benefit; both have already said they will keep the value;

Janones X Salles – the deputy from Avante and the former Minister of the Environment discussed behind the scenes of the debate; the disagreement started after Salles reacted to a speech by Lula about deforestation.

O 2nd date among presidential candidates was held on September 24, 2022, organized by a pool of media outlets made up of SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão and Eldorado Radio, Look, Radio Nova Brasil and Earth.

Participated in the debate: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) and Father Kelmon (PTB).

Here are some of the highlights of the 2nd meeting:

Lula’s absence – the former president justified that he had already scheduled campaign acts on the date of the debate and ended up being criticized by opponents before and during the date; on the stage, there was an empty pulpit where the PT would be;

who is Father Kelmon – the PTB candidate turned assisting Jair Bolsonaro in the debate and defended the president; in the networks, it was compared to Cape Daciolo;

Bolsonaro X Soraya – the president called the candidate of the Union Brazil of “swindler” after she said she regretted having helped elect the current chief executive in 2018.

The 3rd debate, held by the Rede Globo, was on September 29, 3 days before the 1st shift. participated Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) and Father Kelmon (PTB).

Here are some of the highlights of the 3rd meeting:

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from the 9th to the 11th of October show Lula with 52% of valid vote intentions for the 2nd round. Jair Bolsonaro has 48%. In the 1st round, the PT had 48.43% against 43.20% of the current president.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 9 to 11, 2022.

The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a confidence interval of 95%. The TSE registration is BR-09241/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Search Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.