President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is one of those confirmed at the G77 Summit, in Cuba, on the 16th. The PT was invited by the Cuban dictator, Miguel Diaz-Canel, who currently presides over the bloc. Lula’s participation in the event, according to experts, is yet another move by the Brazilian towards dictatorial nations.

Founded in 1964, the group was created after the first session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, in Geneva, where the 77 founding countries signed the Joint Declaration of the Seventy-Seven Developing Countries. The group, however, attracted new members and today has 134 nations.

The block was born with the intention of uniting the voices of the countries of the so-called Global South, which sought financial ascension. The group, however, has gained a different political and ideological tenor in recent years. The first warning sign comes from its members: most of the G77 countries are not considered democracies, including Cuba, which occupies the rotating presidency of the collegiate.

Lula, however, does not hide his interest in approaching the Cuban autocrat. The Brazilian’s meeting with Diaz-Canel, next month, is the second between the two this year — during the Summit of the New Global Financial Pact, in France, in June, the dictator had a bilateral meeting with the PT.

Most autocratic countries in the world are in the G77

In the bloc’s rotating presidency this year, the Cuban is not the only autocratic leader of the G77. Among the member countries is Afghanistan, considered the least democratic nation in the world. The country had the worst democratic indexes in the ranking made by the English newspaper The Economist. Afghanistan occupies the 167th position, the last in the list. Venezuela, Nicaragua, China, Syria, Kuwait, Angola, Cambodia and other dictatorial countries are also part of the group.

Furthermore, the September meeting has been called the G77 + China. That’s because communist leader Xi Jinping has been trying to consolidate himself as the leader of the Global South, countries he wants to manipulate in his dispute with the United States. Xi has been supporting the Cuban dictator in his fight against the US embargo and is helping build an intelligence center on the island to monitor communications.

Lula’s presence at the summit scheduled for the next 16th reinforces the image that Brazilians do not feel shy about approaching dictatorships. Since taking office for the third term this year, the Brazilian has met or approached several nations with autocratic regimes.

In one of the episodes, Lula said that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela was nothing more than a “narrative”. The Brazilian representative also relativized the autocratic regime of Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, by stating that the concept of democracy could vary from “person to person”.

In addition, the recent consensus among the BRICS countries (a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to expand the bloc and accept countries, the vast majority of which are dictatorial, has shown that democracy is not an issue for the block.

A change heavily sponsored by Chinese influence, the country’s thirst for grabbing countries from the Global South suggests that China has a great purpose in nodding to the G77.

China at G77 demonstrates country’s pursuit of ‘anti-American’ coalitions

Despite occupying the position of the second largest economy in the world, China not only participates in the G77 but also exerts great influence over the bloc. Xi Jinping wants to increase his political influence over countries in the Global South.

Beijing was included in the group after it was formed and has recently given statements of support for Diaz-Canel. The two countries suffer sanctions from the United States due to the authoritarian regimes they command in their respective countries. Sharing the same dissatisfaction, Xi found an ally in Canel in the fight against US sovereignty.

While China yearns for the position of the greatest world power, a position occupied for decades by the United States, Cuba has a historical problem with the country. The US is pointed out by the Cuban government as the main responsible for the financial crisis that the country has been facing since the 1960s. At the time, the United States imposed an embargo on the communist country, suspending bilateral relations. The consequences of this “blockade”, as Canel says, still linger in the country that never got rid of sanctions.

Like Lula, the Chinese leader also met with the Cuban president. The meeting took place in South Africa, last week, when several world authorities were present at the 15th BRICS Summit. Cuba is one of the countries interested in joining the bloc and was invited to the meeting.

“China greatly appreciates Cuba’s firm and consistent support for China in matters involving China’s fundamental interests, and will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty, opposing foreign interference and blockade, and doing its best to provide support for Cuba’s economic and social development,” Xi Jinping said after his meeting with Diaz-Canel.

Facing a kind of Cold War 2.0 against the United States, China suffers from the country’s commercial and technological sanctions. Other world powers, such as the countries that make up the European Union, also join the North American nation in an attempt to stop the advance of China. What isolates the country and makes it look for new allies.

Brazil has been buying anti-American discourse

Although Lula defends that there should be dialogue between “both sides”, Brazil seems to be buying China’s anti-American discourse. Some rhetoric leveraged by Xi Jinping has been echoed by Brazil and other nations that depend on Chinese trade.

Among them, attacks on dollar hegemony and the alleged need to reform global leadership organizations. Beijing preaches multilateralism when, in fact, it wants to assume the post of hegemonic power occupied by Washington. Buying the Chinese discourse, the Brazilian Chief Executive has frequently attacked the use of the American currency for commercial transactions in the world.

In addition, Brazil’s consensus on the choice of countries that will join the Brics next year has left the country in a “right skirt”. Although Lula’s special advisor, Celso Amorim, claims that the Brics do not seek to be an antagonistic bloc to the G7, the group’s new formation conveys the opposite message.

Russia and China are forming an anti-American bloc that seeks to encompass Iran and former Washington allies such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Experts told the People’s Gazette previously that this alignment favored the countries to be accepted to join the Brics.