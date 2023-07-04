Brazil Agencyi

07/03/2023

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will visit the city of Leticia, Colombia, next Saturday (8), to participate in the technical-scientific meeting on the Amazon, organized by the Colombian government, chaired by Gustavo Petro. The city of Letícia borders Tabatinga, in the extreme west of the Amazon, in the triple border region between Colombia, Brazil and Peru.

According to information from the Planalto Palace, this meeting is preparatory for the summit meeting of the eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), scheduled for August 8, in Belém. On the occasion, the presidents of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela should participate. A document approved at the meeting will be presented during the next United Nations Assembly, in September, in New York (USA).

By the treaty of July 1978, ACTO countries assumed a common commitment to the preservation of the environment and the rational use of natural resources in the Amazon [https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/geral/noticia/2023-07/tratado-de-cooperacao-amazonica-completa-45-anos]. In addition to prioritizing the preservation of the environment, the Amazon Cooperation Treaty aims to promote the development of the Amazonian territories, so that joint actions generate equitable and mutually beneficial results to achieve the sustainable development of the eight nations.

The issue of the Amazon will be at the center of geopolitical attention for the next few years, culminating in the holding of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP30), in 2015, in the capital of Pará. For the first time, the main UN event on environmental issues will be held in the rainforest biome. Last week, the president said that he intends to take to this year’s edition of the climate conference, COP28, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, a joint position of countries that make up the South American Amazon regarding environmental issues.























