According to the minister, treatment against mild pneumonia is working and does not prevent travel on Sunday (26.mar)

The Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, said this Friday (24.Mar.2023) that the president’s trip Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to China is scheduled for Sunday (26.Mar). “The president spent the whole afternoon in a meeting, he is fine, recovering well from the treatment he is undergoing”said Padilla.