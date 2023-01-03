The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said this Monday (2.jan.2023) that the head of the Brazilian Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will travel to the neighboring country on January 23. The visit will be the PT’s 1st international trip after taking office.

Lula is going to participate in the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit to be held in the Argentinean capital, Buenos Aires, on January 24th. the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had suspended Brazil’s participation in the international body, made up of 33 countries, in January 2020.

Lula and Fernández met this Monday, in Brasília. The new president spent the day talking with international leaders. In total, there were 16 bilateral meetings.

“We expect President Lula –on an official visit– on the 23rd. I will receive him there as president. We look forward to moving forward on everything we’ve discussed. today”said Fernandez in speech.

The Argentine leader also stated that he made decisions with Lula. He declared that “Argentina and Brazil are inextricably linked countries and at no political moment can this be disturbed” and agreed to “better institutionalize this bond”.