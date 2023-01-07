President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will go this Sunday, 8, to the city of Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, to examine the damage caused by the rains in the region. Lula will be accompanied by the first lady, Janja Silva, and will be received by the mayor of Araraquara, Edinho Silva (PT), who will inform the president about the Civil Defense work and the damage to the city’s infrastructure, the government informed this Saturday, 7. The petista traveled from Brasília on Friday to spend the weekend in São Paulo.

According to the Planalto Palace, Lula will meet the press in Araraquara at 3:30 pm on Avenida 3. “In the place where a crater opened after 200 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, 83 millimeters in just one hour, killing 6 people in one same family”, says the note. Depending on weather conditions, attendance may be changed to the Araraquara City Hall meeting room, says the note.