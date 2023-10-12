PTB presidential candidate in 2022 says it is “regrettable” that the government does not recognize the group as “terrorist”

The PTB presidential candidate in 2022, Father Kelmon, stated this Thursday (October 12, 2023) that the current position of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of not recognizing Hamas as an organization “terrorist” go “contrary to common sense”.

“It is regrettable that the Brazilian government does not have an adequate definition according to what they [Hamas] are really doing. Because, if Hamas, if they themselves are committing all these acts of violence, of extreme death, of killing, without any human spirit, they themselves are already saying what they are.”told the Power360.

According to Kelmon, “it’s regrettable” that Brazil “does not have an adequate definition” about the extremist group. “They are not fighters, they are not soldiers. They are terrorists”, he said. Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

The number of deaths due to the armed conflict had reached at least 2,617 people by 12:30 pm this Thursday (Oct 12). Most of the victims are Palestinians, with 1,417 dead, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Healthwhile more than 1,200 Israelis lost their lives, according to Defense of Israel.

Father Kelmon also stated that the conflict in the Middle East is “worrisome” and said that Hamas “nIt’s nothing more than a group that wants to bring terror into people’s lives.” In his assessment, the Palestinian people are victims of extremists, while Israelis are merely defending themselves from attacks.

“It’s sad, it’s painful, it’s regrettable. We hope that peace can reign in the Middle East, that there is an understanding, that the political leaders of both places can understand each other so that both peoples do not suffer so much from the acts of terror committed by Hamas”he said.

FATHER KELMON

The alleged priesthood of Kelmon Luís da Silva Souza, 46 years old, gained prominence after one of the presidential debates in 2022. Self-styled priest, the politician became the target of questioning during the electoral campaign after he registered with the Electoral Court. Initially, he ran for vice on the ticket of former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB-RJ), but headed the candidacy after Jefferson’s candidacy was blocked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In September last year, the Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioquia in Brazil published note informing that he was not part of any parish, community, mission or social work of the institution. He further stated that Kelmon had not been a seminarian or member of the clergy in Brazil or any other country. He sued the church for moral damages over the statement.

The CNBB (National Conference of Brazilian Bishops) also published statement denying that he was a member of the Catholic Church in Brazil. Kelmon claimed to belong to the Orthodox Catholic Apostolic Church of Peru. The link was confirmed at the time by Archbishop Ángel Ernesto Morán Vidal. Kelmon, however, requested the excardination of the institution in December 2022 and joined the Greek Orthodox Church in America and Abroad.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, in 1947, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. Arab leaders did not accept the division.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas attacks are concentrated in southern and central Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

