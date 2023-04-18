Measure applies to items between individuals; Minister Fernando Haddad says that the decision came from President Lula

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Tuesday (18.Apr.2023) that the government has given up taxing purchases of up to US$ 50 between individuals. According to him, the decision was made after a request made by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in a meeting on the night of Monday (17.Apr), at Palácio da Alvorada.

“It will not cease to exist for individuals. The president asked us yesterday to try to resolve this from an administrative point of view, that is, to curb smuggling. We know that there is a company that practices this unfair competition, harming all other companies, both in e-commerce and the stores that are open there, suffering from unfair competition”said in an interview with journalists.

According to Haddad, there is support from virtual commerce companies for the measure, but that will act to “curbing fraud”. The federal government suspects that Asian companies are splitting shipments into multiple packages that arrive in Brazil as if they were sent by individuals.

“It will maintain the individual exemption for individuals, but we received support from several virtual commerce companies that we are on the right path to curb fraud. The intention to curb fraud remains, without changing the current legislation”declared the minister.

Haddad stated that the fight against companies’ irregularities will be resolved administratively, as President Lula determined.

The LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) has estimated revenues of more than R$150 billion. The government projected to raise R$ 8 billion with the inspection and the end of the exemption on imports of up to US$ 50 between individuals.

The measure represents a gap in budget forecasts. Haddad, however, said that a working group will study the estimate.

The new fiscal framework depends on increased revenues to cover estimated expenses. The mechanism limits spending growth to up to 70% in relation to the previous year’s net primary revenue.

GAVE UP TO PRESSURE

Haddad stated that the fight against irregularities by companies will be solved administratively. It would be via increased inspection at the Federal Revenue, but acknowledged that it would be “difficult” get the results with the current number of employees of the Treasury. The minister also said that he has been studying, since this Tuesday morning (18.Apr.2023), international practices to curb fraud in online commerce. He said he received support from Shopee, AliExpress and the entire Brazilian retail chain.

“The only change from yesterday to today is that the president asked for this to be done, initially, on an administrative basis.”, he declared.

Regarding the collection of BRL 8 billion, Haddad declared that the expected revenue will depend on whether there are measures to curb fraud administratively by the group formed this Tuesday (April 18, 2023). He stated that there is still time because the revenue expectation was for 2024.

“We understand that we will manage to curb fraud administratively. We’re going to need a little time to figure out which way to combat this, because it’s become more difficult. Because it was one thing to shut the door once and for all and make sure the fraud stopped overnight. Another thing is this more arduous path“, he said. “I said to the president: ‘look, you don’t have to worry about that, because we have time to find an administrative path”, he completed.