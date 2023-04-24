Composer and writer Chico Buarque will finally receive an award he won in 2019: the Camões de Literature. At the time, then-president Jair Bolsonaro refused to sign the diploma and participate in the award ceremony, which usually has the recognition of the representatives of Portugal and the country of origin of the winner.

Upon learning of the incident, Chico stated that “Bolsonaro’s non-signature on the diploma is for me a second Camões award” in an Instagram post that year.

The ceremony will be attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is on an official visit to the country and met earlier with around 200 Brazilian and Portuguese businessmen in the city of Matosinhos, which is located near Porto, on the west coast of Portugal.

The event takes place in Lisbon, at the Queluz Palace, and was scheduled for 12:10 pm (Brasília time).

The Camões Prize for Literature was created in 1988 by Brazil and Portugal and aims to “consecrate a Portuguese-speaking author who, through his work as a whole, has contributed to the enrichment of the literary and cultural heritage of the language”, according to the Ministry of Culture.

With the achievement, Chico joins a list that, in addition to him, includes 12 other Brazilian writers: João Cabral de Melo Neto, Rachel de Queiroz, Jorge Amado, Antonio Candido de Melo e Sousa, Autran Dourado, Rubem Fonseca, Lygia Fagundes Telles , João Ubaldo Ribeiro, Ferreira Gullar, Dalton Trevisan, Alberto da Costa e Silva and Raduan Nassar.