The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stopped receiving representatives from 6 foreign delegations (read which countries below) on Monday (2.jan.2023). Although he announced that he would hold 17 bilateral meetings, 16 were scheduled. However, the PT only managed to hold 10 meetings.

Each meeting was supposed to last 30 minutes, but Lula extrapolated time in some. The Chief Executive, for example, spent more than an hour with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and the King of Spain, Felipe VI.

O Power360 found that the president of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, was one of those who waited to be called, but ended up not being answered. The situation was uncomfortable. Lourenço went so far as to seek out Brazilian diplomats to find out about the possibility of still meeting Lula.

The digital newspaper contacted the African country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola to find out if Lourenço was still in Brazil and if he would meet with the Brazilian president, but did not get any answers. . The Angolan embassy said it could not answer the questions.

On December 30, Téte António said in a statement that Angola would take advantage of the trip to Brazil for President Lula’s inauguration to “intensify relationships” bilateral.

“Brazil is the 3rd largest economy on the American continent, after the United States and Canada, and the 9th largest economy in the world. Therefore, we have a lot to do with Brazil with regard to our own interests that have to do with the diversification of the economy, since Brazil has instruments and scientific knowledge that it can share with Angola in this regard”said.

In addition to the African country, meetings were not held with:

the prime minister of Mali Choguel Kokalla Maiga;

the president of East Timor , José Ramos-Horta;

, the vice president of Cuba Salvador Antonio Valdes Mesa;

the President of the Council of Ministers of Peru , Luis Alberto Otárola Penaranda; and

the President of the National Assembly of VenezuelaJorge Rodriguez.

On his first working day as president, Lula prioritized his agenda with international authorities as part of his strategy to recover Brazil’s prestige before the world. With the countries of Latin America, the PT discussed the return of the country’s participation in forums, such as Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States). He will participate in the body’s summit meeting on January 24, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On his Twitter account, Lula said that the 6 meetings were not held due to lack of time. “We will have other opportunities”he stated.

The president should not meet with the authorities who were not received on this Tuesday (3.jan). The petista returned to Brasilia after going to Pelé’s wake in Santos and will have internal meetings at the Meliá hotel, where he is staying.

THE 10 MEETINGS

The petista met with representatives of the following countries on Monday (2.jan) to discuss cooperation in social and trade policies:

Spain – King Philip VI;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 President Lula (left) and the King of Spain, Felipe VI (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Bolivia – President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Bolivian President Luis Arce (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Argentina – President Alberto Fernández;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Argentine President Alberto Fernández (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Guinea Bissau – President Umaro Sissoco Embaló;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasília

Ecuador – President Guillermo Lasso;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Colombia – President Gustavo Petro;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

China – Vice President Wang Qishan;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Chile – President Gabriel Boric Font;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 Chilean President Gabriel Boric (left) and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Portugal – president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa;



Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter @LulaOficial – 2.jan.2023 The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (left), and Lula (right) during a meeting in Brasilia

Honduras – President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento.