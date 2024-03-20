Governors will have a meeting with the Minister of Finance on Tuesday (26th March) to discuss the debt index

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Wednesday (20.mar.2024) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave approval to the bill that changes the State debt index. The text will be presented to governors on Tuesday (26.mar.2024). Haddad gave an interview to journalists after a meeting with Lula and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL).