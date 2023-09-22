After four years of obscurantism and the danger of a military coup at the hands of the far-right Bolsonaro, Brazil was in danger of once again being the country of the past, instead of the classic country of the future. Its strategic position between the North and South of the world, its natural riches and its key position in the current climate crisis that threatens the planet was fraying.

Those who advised Lula in recent days in his speeches and numerous meetings on the occasion of the meeting with his peers at the UN meeting in New York have hit the mark. Lula, as even his biggest critics, such as the Globo newspaper columnist and president of the Language Academy, Merval Pereira, confess today, “by strengthening ties with the United States in a humanist vision of work, he has taken a turn in that was moving to be an anti-Western union in foreign policy.”

The seven applauses received by Lula in his speech at the Assembly of the world’s greats, something unusual, was the sign that he hit the right tone to leave behind the obscurantism into which Brazil had fallen, and was rising again from the ashes to regain the weight that corresponds to it in the new world chess that is being forged.

In New York, Lula has finally distanced himself from his obsessions with being on the side of anti-Western countries and his positive meeting with Biden has even led him to review his efforts to get closer to Putin in the war in Ukraine and to finally have a open meeting with the Ukrainian leader Zelensky to talk about a peaceful and agreed solution to the war conflict that is beginning to tire the world.

Once Lula’s anti-Western obsession and rapprochement with the Latin American continent, of boycotting the dollar to create a new currency that favors China, has been broken, Brazil can now review its disastrous foreign policy, destroyed by its predecessor, Bolsonaro, who was dragging this country not only to internal disenchantment but also to no longer knowing how to position itself in the changing globe.

Now Lula, if he does not give up his conversion, and if Biden manages to defeat Trump, as Lula did with Bolsonaro, relations between both presidents considered progressive could take a turn. And in that case it is true that Brazil, with its good relations, especially commercial relations with China and developing countries, will be able to open new paths of positive and fruitful dialogue. And that not only between the United States and China, but also between Brazil and Europe. Brazil could thus be a key point in the new chess game that is being played in the quicksands of a new world order.

Lula now needs to forget about the old dictatorial countries of the continent to establish a frank dialogue with the new progressive governments that are emerging in Latin America, which continue to see Lula with excessive sympathies with the old dictatorships of the continent.

Now that in a few months the Brazilian leader has already met, in his feverish foreign policy, with the leaders of half the world, he urgently needs to put all his efforts into making his juicy internal policy promises come true to sweep the country away from the garbage accumulated by his predecessor and to lift from its lethargy an economy that poorly responds to its real possibilities.

Brazil is a country in which, given its continental location and its wealth of all kinds, it can no longer afford the embarrassment of continuing to have millions of not only poor people but also families who cannot eat every day.

Lula has arrived with a robust, progressive social program, with dreams of urgent recovery that he now needs to put into motion without allowing himself to be frightened by the old stale policy of a false semi-presidentialism of Congress. It is something that prevents it from carrying out substantial reforms in the face of the stale clientelist practices of the past.

Lula, with his great experience, knows very well that he can no longer return to the old practices of low-level politics in which the Government has to literally and monetarily buy off the congressmen in order to approve the reforms. He knows it so much that it led him one day to prison.

Lula now needs to know how to use his favorable international dividends to know how to impose himself in domestic politics, breaking the old and worn-out internal tricks that have always prevented this country, from colonization until today, from making the famous slogan that “God is Brazilian” a reality. .

It is true that never, as in the four years of the disastrous Bolsonaro coup government, was the name of God used and abused so much, taking advantage of the fact that Brazil is a deeply religious country. Now the time has come to move on from easy and hackneyed slogans to give way to profound reforms that allow this country to be and mean what it really is and should be in the world. A digital world halfway between north and south, between the old that is dying and the new that is struggling to be born.

Lula does not lack intuition or political sense to understand it, as he has demonstrated in his long political career. This may be, because of her age, the last time she has the chance to show the world that, as Obama baptized him, he is “The Politician.” That is, the politician par excellence in instinct and biography.