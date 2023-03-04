Arthur Lula da Silva died in 2019, aged 7, while the current president was in prison

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was moved this Friday (March 3, 2023) at a political act in Rondonópolis (MT), when he heard that his grandson Arthur, who died in 2019, would be honored.

The president went to the city to inaugurate 1,440 homes built under the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. The mayor of the municipality, Jose Carlos do Patio (PSB), said the following in his speech:

“The apartments were built here, but the city government contributed with its own resources to build the school, build the health center. We are building in after-hours, and in the construction of the day care center. I was authorized by Dona Janja, the nursery is named after Arthur Lula da Silva.”

Upon hearing, the president had teary eyes and an emotional expression. Arthur died aged 7 in 2019 when Lula was in prison. Allies say it was one of the most difficult moments of the time when the current president was detained.

Participating in the act in Rondonópolis, in addition to the mayor, the governor Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), which was booed by the PT audience.

The 3 Senators of Mato Grosso –Jayme Campos (União Brasil), Margareth Buzetti (PSD) and Wellington Fagundes (PL).

Lula was accompanied by his wife, Janja Lula da Silva, and other federal government officials: