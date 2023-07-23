Survey shows that president spoke more than once to “Grupo Globo” and preferred TV programs

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) granted 17 exclusive interviews from January 1st to July 21st, 2023. Power360 shows preference for Grupo Globo and speaking of television channels.

Lula gave an exclusive to 15 communication vehicles, including national and international ones, and spoke with 20 journalists in about 200 days of government. She gave more than one to just 2 media groups: Globe It is CNN (Brazil and International). Gave more than one to only 2 media groups: Globe It is CNN (Brazil and International).

The lifting of Power360 was carried out based on the appointment schedules released by the Palácio do Planalto from January 1 to July 21, 2023 and the dissemination of interviews by the media. Login here to Lula’s interviews.

COMMUNICATION CHANNELS

Lula’s preferred communication channel is TV. Of the 17 exclusives, the majority (9) were for programs shown on television.

In the most recent of these, Record TVSquid denied that the government would undergo a ministerial reform and said that the changes in the leadership of ministries are just one “accommodation” of the parties that seek to integrate the governing base.

Below are the interviews with Lula on TV programs:

“6 p.m. edition” ( GloboNews ): interview with journalist Natuza Nery on January 18;

“It’s News” ( TV network ): exclusive to former adviser Kennedy Alencar on February 2;

“CNN International” ( CNN ): chatted with the famous journalist Christiane Amanpour on February 10;

“National Journal” ( TV Globo ): he gave a 2nd exclusive to Globo, this time to Washington DC (USA) correspondent Raquel Krähenbühl on February 11th;

“CNN 360º” ( CNN Brazil ): spoke to the former anchor of the program Daniela Lima, who changed the broadcaster by “GloboNews” on February 16;

“Leaders Talk” ( CCTV/CMG ): interview with Chinese journalist Wang Gua, when he was in China on April 13;

“Telejornal” (RTP): spoke with the Portuguese José Rodrigues dos Santos on April 24;

“SBT Brazil” ( SBT ): in an interview with journalist Débora Bergamasco on July 6; It is

“Jornal da Record” ( Record TV ): for Renata Varandas on July 13.

Lula’s interview with Record TV demonstrated a rapprochement between the president and the communication vehicle of the evangelical bishop Edir Macedo, leader of the Universal Church. The group was linked to Bolsonaro.

Lula’s 2 other favorite communication channels are print newspapers and the radios. Gave 3 interviews to different vehicles from each of the media channels. It is followed by news sites (2 exclusives).

On June 15, the president also gave an interview to a group of radio stations in the state of Goiás. 3 vehicles participated: Leader FM Radio, Radio Morada do Sol It is Interactive Radio.

LULA X BOLSONARO

In almost 7 months of government, Bolsonaro exclusively granted 31 communication groups. That is, the former president was more accessible to talk to the press in the period, with 14 more interviews than Lula in the same period. Bolsonaro’s preferred media conglomerates in the period were record It is SBT. The former chief executive had given 6 interviews to each broadcaster at the beginning of his government.

Bolsonaro also preferred to speak to TV programs (21) from January 1 to July 17, 2019. But didn’t talk to the Grupo Globo in the period. He has also given 5 interviews to news sites; 3 for radios and two for printed newspapers.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro had a conflicting relationship with the Grupo Globo in the 4 years of his government. In November 2021, for example, the former Chief Executive stated that the TV Globo would have to be “tidy” if you wanted to have your public concession renewed. In December of the same year, he ended up renewing the station’s broadcasting permission for another 15 years.

In September 2022, before participating in the debate with presidential candidates promoted by the TV GloboBolsonaro criticized the Grupo Globo to the to say to supporters who would “enter the devil’s room”. On Saturday, provoked the media conglomerate by writing the name of Dario Messer – money changer who it says having passed thousands of dollars on to the Marines – written in his hand. The theme was not mentioned in the live.

GLOBONEWS & GOVERNMENT LULA

As showed O Power360The GloboNews is for the Lula government as the record was for the Bolsonaro government. In 2023, ministers and government leaders granted at least 184 interviews to the closed channel of the Grupo Globo in the 1st semester – which is, on average, more than one per day.

The frequency with which the current representative grants interviews is lower compared to that of his predecessor in Planalto. Lula makes up for this smaller number of exclusive interviews by outsourcing this mission to members of his government – ​​who have a clear preference for the Marinho family station over other communication vehicles.

It’s a reciprocal relationship. Read 3 examples below:

14 minutes of fiscal milestone – during the announcement of new tax rule made by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance), for example, the National Newspaper , the main newscast in the country, dedicated almost ¼ of its programming to the theme. The tone of the report was positive and benevolent towards Haddad and the economic team;

tour at dawn – at the beginning of 2023, the GloboNews strolled with Janja da Silva for the Palácio da Alvorada and sweetly showed the first lady’s narrative about how the building was useless and vandalized. In April, the government spent BRL 379 thousand without bidding to buy furniture for Alvorada, according to Janja’s predilection. The acquisition had little prominence in the news of the stations of the Grupo Globo;

January 8th – the Palácio do Planalto delivered first hand to the broadcaster the files with the images from the security cameras that recorded the depredation and vandalism of the building January 8th inside the Executive Office. The videos shown by Fantastic , however, did not show the former chief minister of the GSI, Gonçalves Dias. These snippets were revealed 3 months later by CNN Brazil and provoked the fall from the military, a personal friend of Lula.

The relationship of presidents of the Republic follows a pattern. Each occupant of the Planalto Palace chooses to speak exclusively with the stations that are friendlier and pose less risk in an exclusive interview. The same logic applies to members of the 1st echelon of the federal administration.

The government knows that the reach of interviews on pay TV news is small, even if it is in the leader GloboNews. The logic behind this strategy is that these stations, despite speaking to a small audience, talk to part of the country’s elite and all other media outlets –which have monitors tuned to these channels all the time.

That way, when Lula, Janja or Haddad talk to the GloboNewsthey know that their declarations end up reverberating to other vehicles and other audiences.

LULA AND THE FOREIGN MEDIA

Lula gave exclusive interviews to 6 communication vehicles when traveling abroad. Mostly (3) he spoke to journalists from Europe, his favorite destination for international engagements in his 3rd term.

Below are the interviews for the foreign media:

CNN International (United States) – on February 10;

CCTV/CMG (China) – on April 13;

Xinhua (China) – on April 14;

RTP (Portugal) – on April 24;

the country (Spain) – April 27;

Corriere della Sera (Italy) – on June 21.

With the trip to Belgium, the president completed 37 days outside Brazil. This was the PT’s 10th international trip, with 15 countries visited. Read more about Lula’s travels in this report.

Bolsonaro spoke exclusively to foreign media on 7 occasions: RAI (Italy); washington post (USA); CBN (USA); Fox News (USA); TVN Santiago (Chile); La Nación (Argentina); clarion (Argentina).

TALK WITH THE PRESIDENT

The president debuted his 1st live weekly, call “Conversation with the President”, on June 13th. The result of the audience of the president’s live broadcasts is timid when compared to Bolsonaro’s during his government, from 2019 to 2022.

To the lives are broadcast live on Lula’s official pages on YouTube, Facebook It is twitter and on the YouTube channels of TV Brazil It’s from Planalt PalaceO. The main transmission, however, is in the official channel of the president on YouTube.

For Manoel Fernandes, director of data analysis company Bites, Bolsonarism “dominated” the technique of communication on social media while the left, in general, failed to digitize its network of supporters. “Bolsonarist militancy was born in the digital world and dominated this market. And the militancy of the left, the PT and the leftist parties, is very analogical”, stated the specialist to Power360.

On July 11, at 11:00 am, the 5 editions of the program had accumulated 1,476,394 views on the official social networks of the Chief Executive and the government.

To the lives Bolsonaro’s most watched videos, however, still accumulate millions of views. The most viewed (watch here), broadcast in August 2021, had 13.8 million viewers (only on Facebook) as of June 13, the most recent data released by Bites.