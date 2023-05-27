President promotes moment of relaxation with assistants after troubled week for the government

O President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) holds a barbecue on the evening of this Friday (May 26, 2023) at the Alvorada Palace for senior ministers of his government and leaders in Congress. The get-together takes place at the end of a troubled week, with victories and defeats in Congress, and criticism of the announcement of a discount for the purchase of cars. In his other 2 terms, it was common for Lula to hold social events at the official residence. In his 3rd term, this type of meeting has been more sparse.

Attending the meeting: