President promotes moment of relaxation with assistants after troubled week for the government
O President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) holds a barbecue on the evening of this Friday (May 26, 2023) at the Alvorada Palace for senior ministers of his government and leaders in Congress. The get-together takes place at the end of a troubled week, with victories and defeats in Congress, and criticism of the announcement of a discount for the purchase of cars. In his other 2 terms, it was common for Lula to hold social events at the official residence. In his 3rd term, this type of meeting has been more sparse.
Attending the meeting:
- Rui Costa, Minister of the Civil House;
- Alexandre Padilha, Minister of Institutional Relations;
- Paulo Pimenta, Minister of Social Communication;
- Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice;
- Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy;
- Luiz Marinho, Minister of Labor,
- Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture;
- Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality;
- Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), government leader in the Senate;
- José Guimarães (PT-CE), leader of the government in the Chamber.
#Lula #gathers #ministers #leaders #barbecue #Alvorada
Leave a Reply