Government has to send budget project to Congress until August 31st; target must be zero deficit

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) meets this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) with ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm), Simone Tebet (Planning) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) to discuss the LOA (Annual Budget Law) project. The meeting will take place at the Planalto Palace, at 3 pm.

The budget proposal must be sent by the Executive to Congress by August 31st.

One of the issues that the government needs to resolve is whether to maintain the zero deficit forecast for 2024. Members of the economic team claim that the target will not be changed, but there are doubts about its feasibility.

In an interview with Power360 on monday (28.aug), deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) argued that the issue should be reviewed. For him, the goal is “impossible” to be fulfilled and market analysts are already prepared for changes.

“In my assessment, there is zero chance of reaching the zero deficit target. So, isn’t it better to anticipate than to promise something impossible and have serious consequences?”, said the congressman.

Lindbergh said that the government was wrong to have sent the proposal with the goal of zeroing the deficit.

“There was an origin problem. It was very tight to talk about zero primary result. I think Haddad should have announced -0.5%. This year the collection is falling. […] If the market says that the primary deficit is -0.75%, I don’t think we should continue with the target of zero. I think it could seriously compromise the Lula government and the execution of the PAC”, declared.