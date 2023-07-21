Press advisor to the first lady Janja da Silva leaves her post to join the team that writes the president’s speeches

The press advisor to First Lady Janja da Silva, Cristina Charão, announced this Thursday (July 20, 2023) that she will leave her post to reinforce the team that writes the president’s official speeches Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The change was announced by the professional herself 1 day after the PT member said that Brazil is grateful for what was produced in slavery, during a speech in Cape Verde. Despite the movement, the practical effect should be reduced. This is because Lula, in most cases, improvises speeches at events and ceremonies. Even when she reads what was prepared by her team, she goes on to other topics that were not foreseen.