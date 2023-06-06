Government had already announced that it would veto sections that spoke of the suppression of the Atlantic Forest, if the Chamber chose to resume them

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Monday (5.Jun.2023) law nº 14.595 with vetoes to parts of the MP (Provisional Measure) of the Atlantic Forest (1,150 of 2022), approved by the House. The excerpts had been rejected in the Senate vote, but the deputies decided to ignore the opposition made by the senators. Here’s the full (37 KB)

The government had already announced that Lula could oppose the excerpts if the Chamber chose to resume them. In the plenary of the Senate, the leader of the Government in the House, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), stated that the PT would veto the removed parts, which spoke of the suppression of the Atlantic Forest, and which returned to the MP: “I know there is a veto commitment”.

like the Power360 showed, the changes in the MP were the reason for a new tension in the relationship between the two legislative houses after senators challenged passages included by the deputies. Senators assessed that the proposal that came from the House had “tortoises”, Brasilia’s policy jargon for excerpts in projects that will be foreign to the original version.

Deputies, however, rejected the Senate’s decision to suppress changes made by the House. They also rejected one of the amendments included by the senators, which determined the alteration of the project’s menu.

MP FOR BOLSONARO

When it was edited by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in December 2022, the provisional measure determined a period of 180 days for rural properties to adhere to the PRA (Environmental Regularization Program). This is a device of the Forest Code that establishes a commitment with rural landowners to compensate for native vegetation and avoid fines. Deputies approved an amendment to the PL that extended the time for membership by 1 year.

In addition to the PRA, the deputies passed from the States to the municipalities the prerogative to approve deforestation in areas with vegetation in stages of regeneration. The idea would be to facilitate and speed up the approval of licenses for investments and infrastructure works in these areas.

The text of the MP as it left the Chamber also removed the requirement of lack of “technical and locational alternative” for the suppression of the Atlantic Forest in cases of undertakings. It also excluded the need for compensatory actions for the suppression of native vegetation in the construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply.

The specification regarding the suppression of parts of the forest that are no longer in their original state was intended to establish what should be taken into account, the Atlantic Forest Lawfrom 2006, or the Complementary Law 140from 2011.

In the legal environment, the most common jurisprudence is that the complementary law must prevail. Thus, the MP would pass licensing competence to municipalities, which would need to create environmental affairs councils to issue opinions and permissions.