President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will fulfill a work announcement agenda this Friday, 21st, alongside the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, who was nominated by the Federal Police (PF) for corruption, money laundering and criminal organization last week. The PT member had said he would meet with the minister to decide his future in government, but the meeting did not take place.

On the 12th, the PF completed investigations into the embezzlement of federal funds from the Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba (Codevasf) – a case revealed by the Estadão in January 2023. The conclusion of the investigation was the attribution of the alleged crimes committed by Juscelino.

On the same day, Lula told journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, that the Minister of Communications has the right to “prove that he is innocent”. The president also announced that he would talk to Juscelino last Thursday, the 17th, by phone, which also did not happen.

Juscelino and Lula will be together this Friday afternoon in São Luís, the electoral college of the minister who has a mandate as deputy for Maranhão. According to Planalto, the meeting will be held to “announce works and actions by the federal government in various sectors”.

As shown by Estadão Column, Lula demonstrated, behind the scenes, discomfort with the indictment of his minister. The president considers, however, that Juscelino occupies the position as an indication of União Brasil, and that the party must be heard before any decision is made.

The agenda was initially announced by Juscelino on his social networks. “The people of Maranhão count on special attention from our government, and we will continue working on building a better state and Brazil for everyone”, said the minister in a post on X (formerly Twitter) this Thursday, 20.

Juscelino was indicted for alleged irregularities in the distribution of funds from the secret budget

The indictment comes in the wake of Operation Benesse, an ostensible phase of the investigation that was opened in September 2023. At the time, the PF targeted Juscelino’s sister, the removed mayor of Vitorino Freire (MA) Luanna Rezende. At that time, the corporation even requested searches against Juscelino Filho from the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso, but the request was denied.

In January last year, the Estadão revealed that Juscelino Filho directed R$5 million from the secret budget to Vitorino Freire’s city hall to pave a dirt road that passes in front of his farm, in the municipality of Maranhão. At Juscelino’s request, during his term as federal deputy for União Brasil, the resources ended up at his sister’s city hall.

Allocated by Centrão, Codevasf operationalized the distribution of funds from the secret budget. At least four companies owned by friends, former advisors and a sister-in-law of the minister won more than R$36 million in contracts with Vitorino Freire city hall.

In May, an internal audit by Codevasf concluded that there were irregularities in works carried out in Vitorino Freire with resources indicated by Juscelino Filho. The conclusion came after analyzing two contracts totaling R$8.988 million and covering the minister’s road and other streets in the city of Maranhão. The audit also found undue payments to the company contracted for the works.

In a note, the minister claims that the investigation “creates a narrative of guilt in the eyes of public opinion, with selective leaks, without considering objective facts”. “It is important to remember that the indictment does not imply guilt. Justice is the only competent body to judge, and I fully trust the impartiality of the Judiciary. My innocence will be proven at the end of this process, and I hope that the broad right of defense and the presumption of innocence will be respected”, says the minister in a note.