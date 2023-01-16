According to Maílson da Nóbrega, the financial market expected the president to repeat his 1st term, but he “is approaching the Dilma period”

Former finance minister Maílson da Nóbrega said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “frustrated the expectations of the financial market” at the beginning of his term. According to him, economists expected that the PT would repeat the actions of its 1st government.

“According to his most recent statements, including the economic part of his inauguration speech, Lula is approaching the period of Dilma [Rousseff], with very strong interventionist views and a mistaken perception of the role of state-owned companies”, he said in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian Mailpublished this Monday (16.jan.2023).

“[É] as if Brazil went back to the 1970s, 1980s, or even to the period of the BNDES Treasury spillover era [Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social] in the Dilma government”, said Nobrega. “It is the period of the new economic matrix, pedaling, fiscal expansion and a return to protectionist views in the economy“, continued.

“Lula even signaled the idea of ​​reindustrialization, and mentioned in his speech [de posse], with BNDES support at adequate costs. In other words, this is the return of financial subsidies that do not take into account a reality after Lula’s 1st term.”

For the former minister, Lula “seems not to have realized the challenge that lies ahead”, as he receives a Brazil with a fiscal situation that he classified as delicate.

“His speech seems to signal that it is enough to have reached the government to overcome such a transformation that happiness arrives, there will be money for everyone, to re-equip the Armed Forces, there will be picanha for the poor”, said Nobrega.

The former minister said that the “complete repeal of the spending cap” should make the country enter “on a very explosive trajectory of public debt”.

“If Lula has an adequate dimension of the serious fiscal situation in Brazil, he will see that, if not resolved, he will condemn the country to economic mediocrity, inflation, and high interest rates and, therefore, basically harming the poorest”, he declared.

Nóbrega said that the package of fiscal measures announced by the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, “has the merit of seeking to reduce the deficit forecast in the Budget”. But he said he didn’t knowwhether there was demand from the markets for the presentation of this program, since the minister could have spent more time thinking about the proposal”.

According to him, the market currently wants to know about the new fiscal framework.

The Ministry of Finance announced on thursday (12.jan) measures that increase revenue and reduce federal government spending. The actions would have an impact of BRL 242.7 billion on the Budget, of which BRL 156.3 billion would come from the increase in revenue. In other words, via taxes.

Nóbrega said that the idea of ​​having divergent opinions preached by Lula “it’s a completely wrong view” when talking about government. “Differing opinions matter in public debate and academic seminary. In government, what should prevail is unity”, he stated.

Despite this, the former minister spoke of giving “the benefit of the doubt” to the new management. “The government has only two weeks. It may be that, faced with the information that will reveal a reality, Lula reformulates his concepts and becomes aware of the great reality that a country with mediocre growth has inherited.”, he stated.

“The MDIC minister’s speech [Ministério do Desenvolvimento, Indústria, Comércio e Serviços]the deputy Geraldo Alckmin, was a correct speech. An effort is needed to reindustrialize Brazil, because everything indicates that the country has an early deindustrialization. But you have to attack what caused it“, he spoke.