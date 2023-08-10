The record took place during Lula’s visit to Rio de Janeiro to launch partnerships between the federal government and the city hall

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) posted on his social networks a photo which refers to the cover of the song “Girl From Rio”, by singer Anitta. In the photo, the petista appears in front of a BRT bus with the sign written “Lula from the West Zone”, next to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD). Inside the bus, the driver appears “doing the L”, a symbol associated with the president. The record was made during Lula’s visit to Rio de Janeiro this Thursday (10.Aug.2023). He is in town to participate in the ceremony for the start of work on the Campo Grande Ring Road and to formalize a partnership between the federal government and Rio City Hall for investments in urban mobility.