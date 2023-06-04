More doubts than good feelings has been left by the determined attitude of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva de become a leading player in world politics.

Although at the end of his first stage in the Presidential Palace of Planalto (2003-2011, in two periods) his name was on the rattle to aspire to be Secretary General of the UN, all from his dialogue and composition exercise and the successful government program lifted more than 30 million of his compatriots out of poverty, lor what has happened in the first months of his current and third government lead one to think that the president is playing with fire and crossing complex red lines that may not benefit his country in the end. At most, Lula has not been fully understood, in the opinion of his followers.

There is no other way to explain the steps he has taken in recent months and, in particular, in the most recent of them, when he used the call to his peers in the region to relaunch the South American integration process to wash the president’s face Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro, a leader on whom a reward of 15 million dollars from the United States weighs. for “narcoterrorism”, who has investigations in the International Criminal Court for “crimes against humanity”, and whose disastrous management has caused the exodus of some 7 million Venezuelans, among many other calamities.

“Comrade Maduro, you know the narrative that was built against Venezuela: anti-democracy, authoritarianism. So I believe that Venezuela must show its narrative so that people change their opinion, effectively,” Lula said on the red carpet that was extended to the Chavista president, to the astonishment of some of the invited presidents who were quick to react. despite having to go through the discomfort of contradicting the host.

“The human rights situation in Venezuela is not a narrative construction, it is a reality,” replied Chilean President Gabriel Boric in a declaration of principles that made it clear that even among progressives the issue in Venezuela is far from consensus. “The worst thing we can do is cover the sun with a finger”said the Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, from the opposite ideological shore.

“As with Ukraine, Lula should understand that if he wants Brazil to have a leadership role against Venezuela, he must start with a correct diagnosis – and not a falsified one – of reality. Authoritarianism in Venezuela is not a ‘constructed narrative’. It is an unquestionable reality”, charged Juanita Goebertus, director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch.

And although it is clear that the previous policy of the “diplomatic fence” with all its sanctions and recognition of the opposition Juan Guaidó as interim president did not bear fruit because it did not achieve the fall of the regime or create the conditions for a democratic exit or stop emigration .

Normalizing Maduro’s ‘narrative’ strengthens him and makes it difficult for him to open up to dialogue with the opposition and give way to free and transparent elections. The Maduro thing would be a kind of return to the international community in exchange for nothing.

The summit in Bogota

“Lula and (Gustavo) Petro buy Maduro’s arguments, but at the same time they recognize that the current situation is not sustainable,” Venezuelan analyst Mariano de Alba told AFP. The lack of agreements would lead Venezuela to “a deeper economic crisis” with an impact on migration.

Petro is mentioned because more than a month ago he led an international summit to unblock the Venezuelan political dialogue in a similar diplomatic line that, although it provoked mixed reactions in the region due to the lack of results at the table in Mexico, Maduro was not seen in Bogotá nor did he receive tributes.

“The concept, which is also being advanced by Petro, of wanting to reunify countries that have been divided among themselves due to geopolitics for the benefit of citizens and trade is fine and may even be necessary. The problem is that trying to unite all the countries without considering —or at least having a dialogue— a mechanism to rectify the internal problems of DD. H H. and serious humanitarian issues can result in consolidating these problematic behaviors or making Lula or Petro accomplices of them, ”Gimena Sánchez, Director of Los Andes in Wola, told EL TIEMPO.

The editorial of the Brazilian newspaper O Globo was harsher: “It is one thing for the Brazilian government to offer itself as a mediator for a democratic transition and quite another to place a red carpet on a dictator calling him a democrat against all the evidence and treating him as ‘ friend of faith, brother, comrade’. Sad”.

But what happened in Venezuela is not the only thing that has not gone well for Lula. The first international scenario in which he wanted to enter was the war between Russia and Ukraine by proposing himself as a mediator and trying to form a group of countries that support a peaceful solution to the conflict that is now 15 months old.

“We are surprised by (Lula’s) comments, we are surprised by the tone (…) which was not a tone of neutrality, suggesting that the US and Europe are not interested in peace or that we share responsibility for the war,” said the press secretary of the Joe Biden administration, Karine Jean-Pierre, in April.

Precisely at the recent G7 summit in Japan, Lula expressed his disappointment: “I feel that neither (Russian President Vladimir) Putin nor (Ukrainian President Volodimir) Zelensky are talking about peace at this time. It seems to me that they both believe that someone is going to win and they do not need to talk about peace, ”she trilled. The Ukrainian leader, apparently, did not like his words, to the point that he stood him up.

Internal consequences?

“The main opportunity to consolidate Brazil’s leadership in the international arena was the conflict in Ukraine. Lula tried to be an important actor in the mediation, but he has not succeeded and it does not seem to me that he will succeed in the future. Neither Ukraine nor the US nor the European Union consider Brazil to be a neutral country”, Leandro Lima, Senior Analyst in Brazil at Control Risks, told this newspaper.

For Sánchez, “at this moment, the war in Ukraine has put the NATO countries in a very defensive situation and they all see other countries that do not want to support or align themselves against Russia as problematic. Brazil is within its right to promote its neutrality on this conflict, but it will surely suffer political consequences in the international environment”.

The other scenario in which the Brazilian president has wanted to venture is to maintain a surgical balance in the geopolitical dispute between China and the US.

But the outcome of his visit to Beijing in April, after visiting President Joe Biden in February, left Washington with the bitter taste of a leader who appeared to side with the communist regime as condescending to launching a new world economic order governed by the yuan, not by the dollar, for his criticism of the IMF and for insisting on his thesis that Washington and Brussels are an “obstacle to peace in Ukraine”.

This added to symbolic gestures such as visiting a Huawei center, a firm sanctioned by the US on suspicion of espionage.

“And while he insists on dusting off moth-eaten ideas, on the other hand Lula is losing his best passport to become the leader that he aspires to be in the eyes of the world: a great protagonist of the green agenda”, journalist Vera Magalhães wrote in O Globo, referring to the fact that Lula has suffered serious setbacks in the Brazilian Congress to advance his environmental agenda and in defense of indigenous people.

Thus, what was proposed as a positive foreign policy to get out of the isolation into which the regressive and extremist ideas of Jair Bolsonaro plunged Brazil, today is suffering serious setbacks that could end up having an impact on internal politics.

Magalhães says it best: “You have to calculate the damaging power of Lula’s speeches on foreign policy issues, because he threatens to exhaust too soon the international weight that he regained with his electoral victory, and that could even be an important asset for him. and for Brazil.

Hence, it is worth asking: if Lula has serious difficulties in moving forward with his internal agenda, how will he manage to lead that of the region with a tangled relaunch of Unasur?

