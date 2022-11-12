Since the beginning of the government transition, PT leaders have complained about the lack of information on the part of the names that command the team. One group even complained about the vice president-elect and coordinator of the transition, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and said they felt excluded from the new government. It was because of these criticisms that, in a meeting with deputies and senators, the day before yesterday, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dedicated an excerpt of his speech to ask for everyone’s collaboration and framed the PT.

This week, PT members protested, on the grounds that, in addition to not being able to communicate with Alckmin, they also did not obtain information about the transition process from PT president Gleisi Hoffmann or former minister Aloizio Mercadante. Deputy, Gleisi is the coordinator of Political Articulation of the team. Mercadante, in turn, commands the technical groups.

“If anyone wants to contribute, wants to send in proposals, please don’t feel left out because you’re not on the list of people who are participating. Alckmin is the coordinator, Gleisi and Mercadante have an important role and each political party that participated in the coalition has an important role. We are starting a process”, said Lula to his allies, this Thursday, 10th. It was there, at the headquarters of the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), that the president-elect sent another message: not all members of the transition cabinet will be ministers. Not even Alckmin.

Message

The speech had the right address. Three days earlier, the PT leaders’ complaint had been raised at the party’s National Executive meeting, which took place on Monday, 7th. International Relations, Romênio Pereira, complained that their demands were not being heard. They also said that they often only learned about issues related to the Lula government through the press. Romania, for example, showed indignation at the fact that neither he nor the PT’s Environment Secretariat were called upon to organize Lula’s trip to the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP-27), in Egypt, next Tuesday. -fair. Sought after, Jilmar and Rumanio declined to comment.

The leader of the Minority in the Chamber, Alencar Santana (PT-SP), said that divergence in the PT is something natural and softened the jealousy in the party with the rise of Alckmin. “It’s part. All this movement is due to the desire to collaborate and change things”, said Santana. “Everyone wants to help, but you have to be patient.”

During the week, Gleisi and other members of the PT leadership accelerated the choice of thematic coordinators for the transition, in an attempt to facilitate dialogue. There are 31 technical groups, but only six are formed. So far, approximately half of those chosen for the team are from the PT.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.