President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made a tough charge to party leaders from the government’s allied base to stop “judicializing politics”. The PT member asked allies to stop suing the Federal Supreme Court (STF) as the reviewing body of laws passed by the Chamber and the Senate, when these displease the interests of the Planalto Palace.

Lula acknowledged that the PT and its allies are “to blame for so much judicialization”. During the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the opposition led by the PT called on the STF several times to overturn decrees and ordinances edited by the Planalto, as well as entire legislative texts approved by Congress with the endorsement of the government supporters.

“I have been asking my fellow party leaders that we need to stop judicializing politics. We are to blame for so much judicialization. We lose something in the National Congress and, instead of accepting the rule of the democratic game that the majority wins and the minority complies with what was approved, we turn to another instance to see if we can win”, said squid

The PT included the parliamentary leaders in his opening speech at the meeting with the 27 governors of the States and the Federal District. In addition to the state politicians, government leaders in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT), in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT), and in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede) were present at the meeting – the latter was one of the most active senators with to the STF to overturn measures taken by the Bolsonaro government.

“It is necessary to stop with this method of doing politics because this effectively makes the Judiciary Power enter the Legislative Power and keep legislating in place of the National Congress”, emphasized Lula.

The lawsuit that declared the Bolsonaro government’s secret budget unconstitutional, operated by the mayors of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who are now supported by the PT, was the result of a request of PSOL and PSB, which currently have four ministers in the Lula administration, one of them being the vice-president and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Lula even complained about judicial interference in the secret budget, on the grounds that this would be a political issue that would need to be resolved internally by Congress.

The STF also intervened in decrees on the carrying and possession of weapons edited by Bolsonaro after challenges from parties such as PT, Rede, PSB and PSOL. The President of the Court, Rosa Weber, even overturned the validity of counter acts by the former president in response to requests from these parties.

The president repeated several times in the meeting with the governors that the country “needs to return to normality”. Lula said that the meeting will serve to establish a new relationship with the federal entities, which is guided by a “minimally civilized behavior” with the governors and other heads of Powers.

The government promised to dialogue with all governors, regardless of the political party to which they belong or the positions adopted during the electoral race last year. Another promise made by Lula was to reopen the area of ​​institutional dialogue with the mayors in the Civil House, as well as the service channels for City Halls in the Caixa Econômica Federal Superintendencies.

Lula also defended the need to “recover democracy” and institutional dialogue with governors. The PT cited the coup attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8 as an example of the political disorder in the country.

“We need to assure the Brazilian people that the spread of hatred is over. We need to show the Brazilian people that what happened on the 8th of January will not happen again because that manifestation, that barbarity, which was carried out here on the 8th when everyone was calm in this country, is not characteristic of democracy”, said Lula.

“We are going to recover democracy in this country and the essence of democracy is for us to say what we want, as long as we do not obstruct the right of others to speak”, added the president.

At the end of his opening speech in the conversation with the governors, Lula even joked about the fact that Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) had refused to sit in the Presidency chair during the days he exercised power during his first trip. international PT. Laughing, Lula said that his chair “does not bite”, but “strokes”.