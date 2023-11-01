Decree formalizes hybrid model, with agents from the GSI and PF, adopted by the president after January 8

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made official the entry of the PF (Federal Police) into presidential security. In other governments, the activity was carried out only by the GSI (Institutional Security Office). After January 8, however, the PT member decided to adopt a hybrid model out of fear for his safety. The issue created a stalemate between the two forces.

Decree 11,759/2023 was published in the Tuesday edition (31.Oct.2023) of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full text (PDF – 2 MB).

Since June, the security of the president and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, has been the responsibility of the GSI, but has been supported by PF agents. The model was maintained by the new decree.

The text amends another decree (11,348), dated January 1, 2023, which provides for the regulatory structure and the demonstrative framework for commission positions and trust functions of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

After the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, Lula opted for his security to be handled by federal police officers. He declared, on January 12, that he had distrust towards the military and stated that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion and depredation of public property.

The new decree also creates the Personal Protection Directorate, which must take care of the security of foreign dignitaries visiting Brazil; and the Secretariat for Digital Rights at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which should collaborate in the legal defense of constitutional rights and guarantees in a digital environment.