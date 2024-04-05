President was reminded by Janja that he did not speak to Silvio Costa Filho during an event in Pernambuco

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) forgot on Thursday (April 4, 2024) to greet the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE), during the inauguration of water supply station in Arcoverde (PE).

After mentioning all the politicians present at the event, Lula was warned by First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, that he had skipped the minister. “Minister Silvio”she said while pointing to the head of Ports and Airports.

“It’s just that I see a boy’s face. I thought he wasn’t even old enough for that”, replied Lula. The PT member stated that the minister is “son of a partner” that you “helped” and you “defended” much, in reference to the formerfederal deputy Silvio Costa.

Watch the moment (1min7s):

The ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Waldez Goes (Regional development), Luciana Santos (Science and Technology) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) were also present at the event.