PT had his best moment in the 1st block, while the current president grew up at the end of the program

The 1st debate of the 2nd round, held this Sunday (16.Oct.2022), between candidates for president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), had repeated accusations from participants. Lula focused while he could the discussion on the pandemic. Bolsonaro tried to increase his opponent’s rejection by talking about corruption.

Lula managed to impose his agenda in the 1st block. He made Bolsonaro answer about the covid-19 pandemic and vaccines. The PT also mentioned alleged cases of corruption raised by the Covid CPI.

Bolsonaro tried, but failed, to lead the discussion to talk about Auxílio Brasil and make nods to the northeastern electorate. He mentioned the benefit at least 3 times, but spent 1/3 of his time responding to the pandemic.

In the 3rd block, the candidate for reelection grew. He managed to get Lula to answer about corruption at Petrobras. In addition, he had 5 minutes and 42 seconds to speak without the opponent’s counterpoint.

The PT man mismanaged his time and was left without the right to speak in the 3rd block long before the opponent. This was possible because the debaters had 15 minutes each in total to ask and answer, and they managed their time as they saw fit.

The current president changed the subject in the 3rd block while the debate was about corruption. When he had more than 5 minutes to speak without counterpoint, he focused on already converted voters. The Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, the main program of the current government in the social area, was mentioned briefly in the monologue.

Bolsonaro had the help of the former Lava Jato judge and elected senator Sergio Moro (Brazil Union). Moro and Bolsonaro broke up in 2020. The former judge, however, declared support for the president in the 2nd round. The reelection candidate took him to the debate studio.

The main concern of the Bolsonarista campaign since Friday (14.Oct.2022), the statement by the current president that there was “painted a mood” with underage Venezuelan girls was only directly mentioned in the debate once. The phrase has been used by Lulas to wear down the reelection candidate.

It was Bolsonaro himself who cited the case. He stated that the Superior Electoral Court recognized that it was a speech taken out of context.

Read more about the event:

1st block

In addition to the pandemic and vaccines, topics covered by Lula also appeared in the 1st block:

Education – Lula asks how many universities and technical schools the current government has created. Bolsonaro responds by talking about Auxílio Brasil and criticized the PT for saying that, if he wins the election, the people will barbecue with steak and beer. Afterwards, he said that it would make no sense to make universities in the pandemic;

– Lula asks how many universities and technical schools the current government has created. Bolsonaro responds by talking about Auxílio Brasil and criticized the PT for saying that, if he wins the election, the people will barbecue with steak and beer. Afterwards, he said that it would make no sense to make universities in the pandemic; CCP – Bolsonaro tries to link the PT’s image to that of the PCC. He asks why the leader of the faction, known as Marcola, was not transferred to a federal prison under PT governments. “Didn’t you do it out of friendship or a great deal?”, he asked. Lula replied that she was not responsible for inmate transfers and built 5 federal prisons;

– Bolsonaro tries to link the PT’s image to that of the PCC. He asks why the leader of the faction, known as Marcola, was not transferred to a federal prison under PT governments. “Didn’t you do it out of friendship or a great deal?”, he asked. Lula replied that she was not responsible for inmate transfers and built 5 federal prisons; San Francisco Transposition – Bolsonaro said that in PT works there was only money laundering and praised the conclusion of the transposition. Lula stated that he did 88% of the work and that the opponent should give him credit.

2nd block

The 2nd block was the coldest. Unlike the other parts of the debate, it was made up of questions from journalists. There was no direct confrontation between the debaters.

The highlight was a question from journalist Vera Magalhães. She questioned the candidates about the possibility of increasing the number of ministers in the Federal Supreme Court. But the expectation about her participation was because of the fact that it took place in a previous event.

On August 28, in the 1st debate, Bolsonaro got out of control when responding to her and said that the professional was a disgrace to journalism. It suffered wear and tear, especially with the female audience.

Lula made an indirect mention of the case when he went to answer the journalist. “Vera, you’ll see that I’m going to get close to the camera you talked about and there won’t be any aggression from me to you”declared the PT.

“Dear journalist Vera, pleasure to see you again”, said Bolsonaro. He said, without losing control, that he will not propose to increase the number of ministers if re-elected.

3rd block

In the last part of the program, the topic of corruption was addressed more. Bolsonaro managed to lead the discussion and make Lula run out of time faster.

Education – candidates answered the question about the educational gap in the pandemic. Lula promised to dialogue with governors to align strategy and recover missed classes. Bolsonaro said he was against school closures and spoke about the app adopted by his government to encourage literacy;

– candidates answered the question about the educational gap in the pandemic. Lula promised to dialogue with governors to align strategy and recover missed classes. Bolsonaro said he was against school closures and spoke about the app adopted by his government to encourage literacy; oil – the president spoke of Petrobras’ indebtedness and mentioned the Passadena refinery. Lula replied that he had capitalized the oil company. “I turned Petrobras into the 2nd largest energy company in the world, this allowed us to become self-sufficient“, said.

– the president spoke of Petrobras’ indebtedness and mentioned the Passadena refinery. Lula replied that he had capitalized the oil company. “I turned Petrobras into the 2nd largest energy company in the world, this allowed us to become self-sufficient“, said. “Punch bag” – Bolsonaro said “stay here Lula” when touching PT’s shoulder. The ex-president responded to the gesture by saying that the current chief executive was once a “sucker” for him. “All your speeches in Congress were speaking well of me”, said Lulu.

– Bolsonaro said “stay here Lula” when touching PT’s shoulder. The ex-president responded to the gesture by saying that the current chief executive was once a “sucker” for him. “All your speeches in Congress were speaking well of me”, said Lulu. “Lie” – Bolsonaro returned to talk about corruption in Petrobras and Lula interrupted more than once saying “lie”. He called the current president “persistent liar”. The PT was warned by organizers.

– Bolsonaro returned to talk about corruption in Petrobras and Lula interrupted more than once saying “lie”. He called the current president “persistent liar”. The PT was warned by organizers. right of reply – Organization gave Lula the right of reply and denies it to Bolsonaro. “I was assaulted several times with lies“, said. The PT said that he will return to take care of the Brazilian people.

Final considerations

The current president was the 1st to speak in the closing remarks. He enumerated important issues for his most convinced voters, such as public safety, family defense and freedom of expression.

He said, in a measured tone, that theother side” is in favor of boys and girls going to the same bathroom and the release of drugs. He stood against abortion and the MST.

When his turn came, Lula responded to Bolsonaro’s lines and attacked him. “My opponent is, in fact, the guy who has the most courage to tell untruths. Whoever passed the law on religious freedom in 2003 was the one who speaks to you. Who defends democracy and freedom is me. Much more than he, who is a little dictator”.

Only in the last 40 seconds of the closing remarks Lula mentioned the favorite themes of his campaign: “I want to govern this country democratically, as I have governed it twice, giving priority to the problems of the Brazilian people, giving priority to taking care of the people because there are 33 million people starving.”