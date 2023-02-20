President and ministers should visit operations center set up in São Sebastião

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) flies over, accompanied by government ministers, points affected by the rain on the north coast of São Paulo. At least 36 people died and 13 were injured due to excessive rainfall.

The PT member spent the Carnival holiday in Bahia, at the Aratu naval base, where there is a beach with restricted access. He interrupted his day off to visit the affected area.

He flew from Bahia to São José dos Campos (SP) this Monday morning (20.Feb.2023). From there, he took a helicopter with ministers to São Sebastião, one of the hardest hit cities. The federal government declared a calamity in the municipality.

Watch (32s):

Lula is yet to visit the operations center set up in the city. The information was released by the press office of the Civil House. The ministers are accompanied by the president:

See aerial images of São Sebastião (SP) recorded by the presidential entourage (2min):