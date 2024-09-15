The President was accompanied by Janja; he said he will meet with Marina Silva and discuss actions to deal with the “climate emergency”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva flew over Brasília National Park this Sunday (15.Sep.2024), known as Parque da Água Mineral, which was hit by a large fire.

Through his profile on Instagram, Lula said he will meet with the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvaand with the “government core” to discuss actions to deal with what he called a climate emergency

“The Federal Police currently has 52 open investigations against those responsible for these crimes against our country”he wrote.

FIRE IN BRASILIA

Smoke could be seen throughout the day and covered areas of Plano Piloto, including Palácio do Buriti, headquarters of the Federal District Government.

According to the CBMDF (Military Fire Department of the Federal District), 7 vehicles and a fixed wing aircraft were used to fight the fire. The firefighters stated that they do not know the cause of the fire and that it is not yet possible to estimate the area affected.

The flames started near Epia (Industry and Supply Park Road), between Granja do Torto and Água Mineral.

