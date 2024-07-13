Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 19:08

Saturday, the 13th, was a day of fun and escape from routine for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). While the PT member fished at Granja do Torto, the former Chief Executive rode horses in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, during the 47th National Quarter Horse Championship.

In Lula’s case, the video of the fishing was released by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva on social media. In it, Lula comments that he usually releases the fish he catches, but that in this specific case, he decided he would eat it.

“My bait doesn’t hurt the fish because it doesn’t have claws. I usually catch the fish and release it. But since this is a 4.5 kg pacu, I can’t release it. I have to take this thing home, clean it, prepare it, roast it and then eat it. And I’ll end by thanking God for giving me the chance to catch this wonderful fish,” says Lula in the post.

In Bolsonaro’s case, he entered the area where the horse trials are held alongside the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, the secretary of Agriculture and Supply of São Paulo, Guilherme Piai, and the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo, André do Prado. Tarcísio preferred to walk, but the former president opted to ride a horse. He was introduced as a “legend”, “president” and “captain of the people” at the event organized by the Brazilian Quarter Horse Association (ABQM).

At the event, Tarcísio praised Bolsonaro and said that he “will still do a lot for Brazil”. Bolsonaro also gave a speech, saying that “the life of an ex is not easy”. “I hope that a new love will appear soon enough and I will stop being an ex. I still intend to serve my country”, he said. He also said that Tarcísio has a great political future ahead of him and attacked the current president. “I didn’t pass the sash because I don’t pass the sash to criminals”.