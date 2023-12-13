Carlos Fávaro, Wellington Dias, Renan Filho and Camilo Santana return to the Senate to add votes to approve the nomination to the Court

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) fired 4 ministers who are also senators so that they could participate in the vote for the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, for the vacancy at the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which is held this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023). The exemptions were published in the Official Diary of the Union. Ministers must resume their positions in the government soon after the vote.

The following were exonerated:

Appointed by Lula, Dino will be questioned at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate and in the plenary of the House. 41 votes are needed to be approved. According to the government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without AP party), Dino should receive 48 to 52 votes in favor.

Prosecutor Paulo Gonet, appointed to command the PGR (Attorney General's Office), should have a vote “looser”. Gonet will also be interviewed this Wednesday (Dec 13).

