President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dismissed this Tuesday (30) Alessandro Moretti from the position of deputy director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). The dismissal of number 2 of the agency was published tonight in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

The dismissal comes after the Federal Police (PF) launched an operation investigating an alleged clandestine information production scheme within Abin during the management of the then director and current federal deputy, Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ). One of the targets of the investigation is councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier, President Lula had said, in an interview, that if Moretti's involvement in the illegal monitoring carried out in the last government was proven, there would be no conditions for him to remain in the institution.

Federal delegate Alessandro Moretti had been at Abin since March 2023 and continued with the organization due to his relationship of trust with general director Luiz Fernando Corrêa, appointed by President Lula.

With Moretti's departure, the second highest position in the body will be occupied by Marco Aurélio Chaves Cepik, according to a note released by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic. Cepik is a university professor and the current director of the Abin Intelligence School.

Before Abin, Moretti headed Police Intelligence (2022 to 2023) and Information Technology and Innovation (2021 to 2022) at the Federal Police. He also served as director of Information Management and Integration at the National Secretariat of Public Security (Senasp), in 2020 and was executive secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, between 2018 and 2020.