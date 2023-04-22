President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva started the day and the official agenda of his trip to Portugal this Saturday, the 22nd, with a postcard from the city and an icon of the country’s history: the Jerónimos Monastery. The location was chosen by the Portuguese government for Lula to receive state honors. Afterwards, the president took a guided tour of the site and laid flowers on the tomb of Luiz de Camões.

The second agenda – the work within the framework of the 13th Portugal-Brazil Summit – takes place at the Palácio de Belém, seat of the presidency of the Portuguese republic. Lula is being received by the Lusitanian President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza and is attending a luncheon at the invitation of Prime Minister António Costa. Lula talks privately with the two, at different times.

The afternoon was reserved for discussions at the Summit where partnerships between the two countries in different areas will be signed. Among the bilateral agreements are an understanding of cooperation between the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and Portugal Space, the Portuguese space agency; joint works between the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and the Portuguese Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education; protocol for audiovisual co-production between the National Film Agency (Ancine) and the Cinema and Audiovisual Institute (ICA). The mutual recognition of driving documents and the granting of equivalence of studies in primary, secondary and secondary education should also be agreed, which benefits immigrants from both countries.

controversies

The deference paid to Lula on the official agenda, however, contrasts with the debate that continues to take place in the Portuguese political environment regarding the Brazilian leader and his visit to Portugal at the current time. After questioning Lula’s presence at the April 25 celebrations, the date that commemorates the end of the fascist dictatorship in Portugal, the Portuguese parliamentarians argue that Lula’s positions in relation to the war in Ukraine make the visit inconvenient.

It was all over the TV news last night. During the debate, the representative of the left-wing bloc in Portugal, Mariana Mortágua, who is sympathetic to the PT and Lula, managed to defend the president against accusations of corruption, but encountered difficulties when it came to the war in Ukraine. She said she did not understand Lula’s statements, as she countered the criticism made by right-wing party leader Nuno Melo.

Yesterday, the Association of Ukrainians, which defends the country’s refugee colony in Portugal, protested in front of the Portuguese embassy and was received, at Lula’s request, by the chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Marcio Macêdo.