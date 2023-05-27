Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

05/26/2023 – 23:21

Share



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva posted a video on social networks, on the night of this Friday (26), in which he appears surrounded by seven top managers of Caixa Econômica Federal. Among them, the president, Rita Serrano, who is a career employee at the institution.

“President, I came to announce to you, firsthand, that Caixa is the first Brazilian bank and one of the few in the world, and one of the few companies in Brazil and in the world, to have a majority of women in senior management. Of the 12 vice presidents we have, six are women and, with me as president, there are seven. This is thanks to your government, your policy of defending gender equality, equal pay, respect for diversity,” Serrano said in the video.

Related news:

Then, Lula greets the president of the bank and jokes. “I hope that soon you will have the 12 women [ocupando as vice-presidências]”.

Caixa’s board of directors elected its two newest deputy directors this week. Maria Cristina Farah is the new vice-president of Retail Business, while Lucíola Aor Vasconcelos assumes the position of Operating Agent. With the two executives, the leadership of the public bank is complete, now with a female majority. The two vacancies had been open since the dismissal of Thays Cintra Vieira and Edilson Carrogi Ribeiro, remnants of the previous government.

At the beginning of the month, Lula signed a decree creating a working group responsible for drawing up a National Plan for Equal Pay and Employment between Women and Men. A little earlier, on International Women’s Day, March 8, Lula had already sent to Congress bill on equal pay, with the provision of a fine of ten times the highest salary of the company in case of non-compliance by employers. The proposal, however, needs to be approved by parliament to become law.

During the campaign, Lula pledged to increase female participation in government. In the composition of the first echelon of the Esplanada dos Ministérios, of a total of 37 folders, 11 are led by womenwhich represents just under a third.

At the decree which instituted a quota of 30% for vacancies in positions and commissioned functions of the federal government for black people, there is also a requirement of gender parity in the occupation of these posts.























