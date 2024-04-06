President also shared a note from Itamaraty condemning the police action at the Mexican embassy in Quito (Ecuador)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed solidarity with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the Ecuadorian police action at the Mexican embassy in Quito on Friday night (April 5, 2024) that arrested former Ecuadorian vice-president Jorge Glas.

At Publication on his profile on X (ex-Twitter) this Saturday (April 6), the PT member also shared the note of Itamaraty condemning, “on firm terms”the onslaught of Ecuadorian forces.

Jorge Glas had received political asylum at the Mexican embassy, ​​where he had been since December 2023. He claimed “political persecution” by Ecuador's judicial authorities. The former vice president is accused of embezzlement (appropriating or diverting public property for his own benefit or that of third parties) by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Mexico announced the “immediate break” of diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the action. A declaration was given by the Mexican president in X. He stated that the case was a “flagrant violation of international law and Mexico’s sovereignty”.

According to Itamarary, the “The measure carried out by the Ecuadorian government constitutes a serious precedent, and should be subject to strong repudiation, whatever the justification for its implementation. “

Here is the full note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

“The Brazilian government condemns, in the strongest terms, the action taken by Ecuadorian police forces at the Mexican Embassy in Quito last night, April 5th.

“The action constitutes a clear violation of the American Convention on Diplomatic Asylum and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which, in its article 22, provides that the locations of a diplomatic mission are inviolable and can be accessed by agents of the receiving State only with the consent of the Head of Mission.

“The measure carried out by the Ecuadorian government constitutes a serious precedent, and must be subject to strong repudiation, whatever the justification for its implementation. ‎

“The Brazilian government finally expresses its solidarity with the Mexican government.”