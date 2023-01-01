The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will host around 2,000 people at a cocktail party at the Itamaraty Palace this Sunday (Jan 1, 2023). The event is scheduled for 7:30 pm, when the PT candidate will have already received the presidential sash at his inauguration ceremony.

The reception is offered by the president and his wife, Rosângela Silva, Janja, for politicians, allies and representatives of countries and international organizations.

O Power360 found that delegations will be entitled to 8 invitations. Ambassadors residing in Brazil will have access to fewer tickets, only those of their spouses.

The digital newspaper also had access to the menu with the foods that will be served at the event. The list features dishes from famous chefs such as Katia Barbosa and Bela Gil.

Here is the menu: